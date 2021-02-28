A major on-ramp to the Queensway in Ottawa's west end will be closed for at least eight months.
Starting Monday, the on-ramp from Pinecrest Road northbound to the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 will be closed for construction of Stage 2 of the Light Rail Transit Line from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie Drive.
The Stage 2 O-Train west extension will run in a trench on the north side of Highway 417, travelling underneath Pinecrest and Moodie Drive.
The northbound Pinecrest on-ramp will remain closed until November.
Signed detours will be in place through the construction work. Cycling and pedestrian routes along Pinecrest Road will remain open.
The following detour will be in effect.
From Pinecrest Road north of Highway 417
- Turn left on Richmond Rd
- Enter Hwy. 417 at Richmond Rd on-ramp
From Greenbank Road south of Highway 417
- Turn left on Baseline Rd
- Turn right on Richmond Rd
- Turn left on Holly Acres Rd
The city says additional ramp closures will be required this spring at Moodie Drive and this fall at Pinecrest Road.