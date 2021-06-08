Ping-pong tables, beach umbrellas and a ground mural: Vancouver’s new pop-up beach plaza

The Vancouver Park Board is installing a new pop-up plaza at Sunset Beach in Vancouver’s West End.

The temporary outdoor meeting area will include two ping-pong tables, picnic tables with beach umbrellas, a mobi bike station, logs for sitting on and a mural painted on the ground.

“This plaza is for people to play, rest, enjoy leisure activities, and gather together at one of Vancouver’s most beloved and visited places!”

The space takes over the majority of a parking lot, but a few spots are being left open as accessible spaces and for service vehicles and staff parking.

The pavement will be painted with bright, rainbow sunset colours.

“A bright and bold ground mural is featured in the plaza inspired by the beautiful colours of the sunset and the cultural vibrancy of the West End to create an exciting place for people.”

The ping pong tables will be installed in July.