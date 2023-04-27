Pink-infused, all-female cab company hitting the road in Manitoba

A Portage la Prairie woman has launched an all-female cab company to give women an alternative transportation option.

Lindsay Reuben-Sheikh said many of the taxi drivers in her community are men, and not every woman feels safe accessing their services.

“I have teenage daughters myself who aren't comfortable riding in cabs, even if we do know the gentlemen directly, and so it's received huge support from the community,” she told CTV Morning Live Winnipeg’s Nicole Dubé in an interview Thursday.

Reuben-Sheikh said from conception to launch, it only took about four months to get Peggy’s Cab Co. on the roads.

She is currently the only driver, but plans to hire more as demand increases.

While the concept is a female-operated business, Reuben-Sheikh said its services are open to all, though she doubts it will have mass appeal.

“I just know that a lot of men are turned off by all the pink and all the femininity going on here,” she laughed. “That’s part of the brand, but so is exceptional service.”

Reuben-Sheikh is also celebrating the launch of Peggy’s Cab Co. by hosting a fundraiser to support a local boy named Asher who is battling carcinoma.

To support Asher and his family as his cancer journey continues, Reuben-Sheikh is offering free shuttle service this Saturday and Sunday in exchange for open donations for the toddler.

“It's about that inclusivity, it's giving back to your community and it's being a support pillar,” she said.