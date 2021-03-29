Pink taxi offering free rides for cancer patients in Gatineau

A Quebec taxi service has a new standout cab in their fleet and it's not just the colour that makes it special; it's dedicated to helping members of the community get to important medical appoints for free.

The bright pink minivan cruising the streets of Gatineau is the latest addition at Bob-Taxi https://bob-taxi.com/. The cab is free for anyone who is in need of a ride to area hospitals to receive cancer treatments.

Bob-Taxi owner Toni Fadal says he wanted to say thank you to the community that has helped keep the company rolling for more than 60 years. He says that during a pandemic, now more than ever is the time to help.

"I had members of my family who went through chemotherapy and radiotherapy and if I can help why not," says Fadal. "We'll drive you to the hospital no questions asked, no stress. Be comfortable; we're happy to serve you."

Nicole Arvisais drives the cab and says the community service they offer has touched many of the clients who need the help.

"Every woman I went to pick up until now, they have tears in their eyes and are so happy. It's marvellous," says Arvisais.

The free taxi operates on Mondays, and is disinfected between each ride. There is a dedicated phone number to book the ride: 819-329-6666.