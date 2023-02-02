'Pinkies up': Stroke recovery group marking 50 years with Valentine's Day tea party

A group aimed at supporting stroke survivors in the wake of the sometimes life-changing health event is celebrating a big milestone in the hopes of continuing their work for many years to come.

The Stroke Recovery Association of Manitoba is marking its 50th anniversary this year, with its services more in demand than ever. According to the organization, they’ve seen the need quadruple since the pandemic, with 8,000 requests for assistance in 2022 alone.

“With the pandemic, we noticed donations dropped quite a bit. Some of the grants we were able to secure were the only reason we were able to even continue going,” Stroke Recovery Association of Manitoba executive director Nicki Burbank said in an interview with CTV Morning Live Winnipeg.

Every program and resource offered to survivors and their caregivers is funded through donations and fundraisers. Money can be tight, so the organization is hosting a Valentine’s tea fundraiser, aimed at celebrating their big milestone and ensuring their work can continue.

“With the talk of a recession, things get really, really tight. Our operating grant covers our rent. But that's pretty much it. Any program, any books, any resources we want to print - that's fundraising, that is donations. Every tiny bit helps,” Burbank said.

The association is running two simultaneous fundraisers. The first is an in-person tea on Feb. 11 at Immanuel United Church. Guests are invited to enjoy a cup of tea, sandwiches and some live music, while shopping the bake sale and entering to win raffle prizes.

“It's kind of just a come and go and enjoy a cup of tea out of a China teacup and pinkies up,” Burbank said.

You can also order one of the association’s made-in-Manitoba tea boxes - a fundraiser that has sold out for the past two years. Each one features a teacup and an assortment of treats, like tea and chocolates, all from Manitoba businesses. The association will even deliver it to you or a special someone.

All proceeds go to support the association’s many programs, like adaptive exercise classes, art therapy groups and social clubs.

“We're really hoping to raise a lot of money here so we can get more resources sent out and have more programs and get people help,” Burbank said.

More information can be found on the association’s website.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dubé