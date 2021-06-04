Pint for a shot: Proof of vaccination gets you a complimentary brew in New Brunswick

A New Brunswick brewery has come up with a creative way to help boost vaccination numbers in the province.

Big Axe Brewery in Nackawic, N.B. now offers a complimentary beer to anyone who gets their shot.

"Everybody is eager to get to that stage where we can open things up and have the flow of people coming through, still being safe of course, following all protocols. We need to get back to that normal feel of living,” says owner Peter Cole.

Under the province's reopening plan, the first phase is supposed to come into effect on Monday, June 7. But that depends on whether 75 per cent of the eligible population has received a first dose of vaccine, a milestone that's still a ways off.

But it's hoped the promotion will help to bridge the gap.

"It's something that needs to be done and we are trying to get to normal as soon as possible, not just for businesses," says Cole.

"Obviously we've all taken an impact because of the COVID-19 pandemic and it affects a lot of peoples' lives."

The deal is in partnership with a local car dealership Fredericton Nissan.

Owner J.J. Kennedy says after seeing similar 'beer for a shot' initiatives in other parts of the world, they decided they wanted to tap into it.

"I thought, you know what, it's a bit of fun, but it's also good awareness. Let's try to get to the final target that New Brunswick is trying to achieve," says Kennedy. "We're so close to getting our old normal back, we just need to get a few more shots here in New Brunswick."

The initiative is already underway and, until Monday, you can drop in with your vaccine certificate showing your first shot was from June 3 to 7 and get yourself a pint for doing your part in this pandemic.