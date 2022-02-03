Pioneer Village and local groups plan to save Fugitive Slave Chapel

It is one of the earliest and historically significant buildings built by the Black community in London, Ont.

The Fugitive Slave Chapel, currently sitting on Grey Street beside Beth Emmanuel Church, dates back 175 years.

“At the time, the chapel was built, not only to be a place of worship, but kind of a community centre,”says Chair of the London Black History Coordinating Committee, Carl Cadogan

Fanshawe Pioneer Village has partnered with the committee, Black Lives Matter, The Chapel Committee, and the London Chapter of the Congress of Black Women of Canada, to raise the money needed to move and restore the 19th century building that tells the story of early fugitive slaves that found refuge in London

“They bought the land in 1847. We think that the chapel may have been built very quickly after that,” says Hilary Neary of the Chapel Committee. “It was a very important place for worshipers to express their faith to come together just lend, you know, assistance to each other to build up the community.”

The Chapel was moved to its current location in 2014 after a church-backed effort to raise funds to restore the building fell short.

“It didn't happen, because for many reasons, I guess and the church leadership change over the last couple of years and they wanted to, you know, I guess, sort of move the building,” says Cadogan.

That is how the Pioneer Village became involved, “When we discussed whether we accept this as a board one of the key pieces was you know, can we accept this and interpret it well in our museum” says Thomas Peace, chair of the Board of Directors at the Museum.

There were questions as well from members of the Black community about how the chapel would be used.

“People wanted to just not only move it but think about a plan about how it could serve the community, how it could broaden people's understanding of the Black community,” says Cadogan.

The goal of the campaign is to raise $300,000 to first move the chapel, then restore the building.

After that the museum plans to use it to educate visitors on the origins of the Black community in the area.

“When you get it to Fanshawe Pioneer Village you have to ensure that people understand the historical significance of the building,” says Cadogan.

Peace adds the overarching story of how fugitives arrived here in the first place will be an important component.

“One of the most important stories in North America's past is the history of enslavement and freedom and the city has as place in that history.”

The building is at risk of further deterioration and the groups hope to raise the money quickly through donations and government grants in the hopes of completing the move by the end of the year.