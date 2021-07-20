Pipe bomb, drugs, weapons found during R.I.D.E. check in Huntsville
CTVBarrieNews.ca Producer
Nicole King
Huntsville OPP said they made a surprising find during a R.I.D.E. check Sunday.
Police were conducting the check on Main Street West in the town of Huntsville in the early morning hours and ended up arresting a 26-year-old man.
OPP said the Huntsville man was in possession of a controlled substance and also had prohibited weapons.
Of those weapons, police said there was a pipe bomb, a small baseball bat, a spring assisted knife, and various tools used for break and enters.
Police said the man was also on probation.
The man has a court date scheduled for July 22 to answer to four charges.
