Pipe bomb, drugs, weapons found during R.I.D.E. check in Huntsville

Huntsville OPP said they made a surprising find during a R.I.D.E. check Sunday.

Police were conducting the check on Main Street West in the town of Huntsville in the early morning hours and ended up arresting a 26-year-old man.

OPP said the Huntsville man was in possession of a controlled substance and also had prohibited weapons.

Of those weapons, police said there was a pipe bomb, a small baseball bat, a spring assisted knife, and various tools used for break and enters.

Police said the man was also on probation.

The man has a court date scheduled for July 22 to answer to four charges.