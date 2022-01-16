Pipe de-icing sparks fire in Buckingham home

Gatineau firefighters say one person was injured in a fire at a home in Buckingham that was sparked by de-icing work.

The fire started in the basement on David Street during de-icing work on a pipe. It spread up the back wall of home in the Buckingham sector to the second floor.

The region was under an extreme cold warning at the time, with temperatures below minus 20 C and wind chills around minus 30 for much of the day.

Firefighters were called just after 5 p.m. Saturday and had the blaze under control by 7 p.m. Fire officials say the response limited the spread, though the fire still did an estimated $14,500 in damage.

The condition of the injured person was not released.