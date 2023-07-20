Pipe dream: N.B. tourist community to receive water from national park

The community of Alma, N.B., is about to get a big boost to help deal with its water woes, but the mayor of the municipality cautions it won't fully resolve the issue.

Alma has been under a boil water advisory since July 5, but will be receiving water from Fundy National Park's supply.

Village of Fundy Albert Mayor Robert Rochon told CTV News on Wednesday evening a temporary water main about a kilometre long has been placed between one of the park's campgrounds to a position on one of Alma's streets.

Rochon said a number of agencies have been working together to provide some relief to the residents.

"It's going to take a few days before it's actually operational because there's the installation of lines, disinfection and so on. So that probably won't be operational until Monday of next week," said Rochon.

Thousands of tourists visit the area every summer, causing a strain on Alma's water system.

The strain causes turbidity, or cloudiness, and is the reason behind the boil water advisory.

Rochon cautions the extra water from the national park will not resolve the ongoing issue.

"It's only a temporary solution during the busy tourist season," he said.

When asked if Fundy can spare the water Rochon said it's his understanding the park's supply is more than capable of distributing water to its neighbour.

"It's not going to be providing water to the entire municipality, it's a portion of the municipality. It will basically take a little bit of pressure off the community of Alma's water supply to allow the well to recover a bit," said Rochon.

Last week, Rochon told CTV News the boil water advisory would likely continue all summer long because of the up and down of the reservoir water level.

He added the water consumption in Alma continues to outstrip the supply.

The mayor said the pipeline system will be in use until the remainder of the tourist season and will be removed in the fall.

For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.