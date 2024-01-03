Pipe dumped out onto floor of business, Guelph man arrested twice: police

Guelph police arrested a man twice in less than four hours for allegedly going back to a business he wasn't supposed to and dumping a pipe out onto the floor.

Officers were called to a business in the area of Quebec and Norfolk streets around noon on Tuesday.

Police say employees were trying to remove a man from the business when he spat on them and hit a woman on her shoulder.

The 47-year-old was found later and arrested for assault.

Police say he was released with the condition of not going back to the business, but 90 minutes later he was back at the address.

He allegedly dumped the contents of a pipe on the floor and caused a small burn in the carpet.

The man was found later in the afternoon and arrested again for mischief under $5,000 and breaching an undertaking.

He was held for a bail hearing Wednesday.