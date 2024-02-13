Pipe leak causes spill of over 135M litres of sewage into Red River
A major pipe leak is the cause of a sewage spill into the Red River at the Fort Garry Bridge.
According to the City of Winnipeg, about 135.2 million litres of untreated sewage leaked from 9 a.m. on Feb. 7 to midnight on Feb. 13.
The city notes that this spill is linked to an incident from November 2023, when it was determined that one of the two river crossing pipes that service this location had a leak. It was immediately taken out of service. The other pipe was also found to be in poor condition, but could still handle the flow across the river.
The city went on to explain that both pipes were installed in 1970 and are used to direct sewage flow from southwest Winnipeg to the South End Sewage Treatment Plant.
Last week, city crews began to work on building a bypass system at the Fort Garry Bridge. However, two days after the work started, the other pipe failed.
Due to this pipe issue, the work to assemble the bypass was accelerated. The city expects the system will be in service over the next few days, at which point, the sewage leak will stop.
The City of Winnipeg conducts regular inspections to detect leaks and assess pipes, and has a replacement program in place.
-
City committee endorses remote attendance rules for Calgary councillorsThe ability for elected officials to remotely attend council and committee meetings will be limited if new rule changes are adopted in the coming months.
-
Saskatoon teens vying for a prestigious national scholarshipThree Saskatoon high school students are in the running for a national award for giving back to their communities and leading by example.
-
Navigation hub for Edmonton's homeless has helped 300 people in first month: provinceA month after the Alberta government announced a new navigation centre to help encampment residents, the centre is being called a success.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking GreigThe NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
-
'Excited for new motivation': Jermarcus Hardrick reacts to signing in SaskatchewanOn Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a two-year contract.
-
New Petawawa, Ont. sign bylaw restricting local businessesA new bylaw in Petawawa, Ont., is restricting the ability for local businesses to advertise.
-
Orillia launches new supportive housing program to combat homelessnessThe City of Orillia is set to introduce a new temporary supportive rapid rehousing program, mirroring the one in operation on Rose Street in Barrie.
-
'Inappropriate communication' with student leads to sex offence charges for B.C. teacherA B.C. teacher has been charged with sexual offences after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.
-
This is how people marked Pancake Tuesday in OttawaShrove Tuesday, also known as 'Fat Tuesday' or 'Pancake Tuesday', is the last day before Lent, a period of fasting and reflection in the Christian calendar.