Pipe organ players: organizers believe they’ve set a world first in Windsor
Organists at nine different locations across the region played music Saturday, in an attempt to reach a world record.
“We did set the record,” Dale Burkholder tells CTV News. “Although we are the first to set it.”
It’s an event organized by the Royal College of Canadian Organists, of which Burkholder is a member.
“I think it's a great thing to do,” says Trudy DiCarlo, organist at Church of the Ascension in Windsor.
“A lot of people don't know about the organ or are intimidated by it. So I think it's a nice way to introduce it to people.”
DiCarlo says the world record would be nice, but believes today’s event is really more about educating people about the difference between a pipe organ and a traditional piano.
“The keyboard setup is the same,” says DiCarlo who adds thats where the similarities end.
“You also have a pedal board that you play along with the keyboards. There's multiple manuals on this organ, we have three,” says DiCarlo.
Pipe organs also have three separate settings: choir, great and swell.
Burkholder is eager to hear from organists at all nine locations, to get a better sense for how many people played and how many people learned about the pipe organ.
-
Taste of Ramadan celebration returns to Churchill Square after pandemic hiatusA festival celebrating the month of Ramadan took over Churchill Square to offer delicious meals and help to those who needed it.
-
Edmonton Music and Speech Arts Festival celebrates 114 years of performancesA festival showcasing hundreds of different musical and spoken art performances kicked off this week.
-
Indigenous communities need to be ‘centrally involved’ in B.C. wildfire preparations: UBCICThe president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs says he is deeply concerned about the upcoming wildfire season, and that Indigenous communities need to be better consulted by the province on how to prepare and respond.
-
Saskatoon hosts 80-plus Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremonyA group of 22 hockey players in Saskatoon were given a distinct honour as new members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.
-
Woman says Metro Vancouver Walmart staff mistreated disabled husbandA recent trip to a Vancouver Walmart left Kathleen McMahon angry and calling for better training for staff when dealing with disabled customers.
-
'Looking for a little bit more': Indigenous delegates await pope's visit to CanadaPope Francis' apology for the Catholic Church's role in the Canadian residential school system was an important first step, Indigenous delegates say—but it still needs to be followed by concrete action and a visit to Indigenous territory.
-
'Couldn't be more excited': Fans and local businesses rejoice as Oilers secure playoff spotFor the third year in a row, the Edmonton Oilers are headed to the National Hockey League playoffs.
-
'Little moment of joy': Kelowna, B.C. barista's 'puppuccino' video goes viralA TikTok video of a barista handing out treats to delighted dogs at a Starbucks drive-thru in Kelowna, B.C. has gone viral – amassing more than seven million views.
-
Trailers gifted to 6 Alberta families to make kid's wishes come trueSix families got a wish of a lifetime in the form of a camping trailer through the Make A Wish Foundation.