Pipeline company Enbridge reports $682-million third-quarter profit
Enbridge Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $682 million, down from $990 million in the same quarter last year.
The pipeline operator says the profit amounted to 34 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from 49 cents per share a year ago. Operating revenue grew to $11.47 billion compared with $9.11 billion.
On an adjusted basis, Enbridge says it earned 59 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 48 cents per share in the same quarter last year.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 57 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Enbridge also announced the appointment of former Aera Energy chief executive Gaurdie Banister and Jane Rowe, vice chair, investments, at the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to the company's board of directors.
The pair replace Marcel Coutu and Maureen Kempston Darkes, who stepped down from the board on Nov. 1.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021.
-
Indigenous leaders concerned over B.C.'s process for old-growth logging deferralsIndigenous leaders in British Columbia have expressed concerns over the tight timeline and lack of support in the government's plan for old-growth logging deferrals, while they underscore the urgency of preserving at-risk ecosystems.
-
Ford government changes regulations related to pit bull banDoug Ford's government has eased regulations related to the province's pit bull ban, allowing seized dogs that look like the prohibited breed to be released - and several dog owners say the premier has indicated he'll go even further.
-
Burger Shack remains a staple for four decades by keeping it in the familyWhen the first Burger Shack opened in midtown Toronto 40-years ago, 10 franchises followed with their own respective owners. But that original location is the only one that still stands.
-
Major road construction wraps up in TimminsThe latest stage of Timmins' connecting link construction is coming to a close after six months, meaning a section of Algonquin Boulevard West will reopen to traffic this week.
-
More victims identified in human trafficking investigation: London policeThe London Police Service Human Trafficking Unit has laid 34 additional charges and identified more victims after a lengthy investigation that started in June of 2020.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta on FridayAlberta reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Thursday, bringing the province’s total number of fatalities to 3,137.
-
Victoria fundraiser underway to provide socks for homeless this winter"A good pair of socks can be the difference between being warm and being miserable on the streets."
-
Senators name Brady Tkachuk team captainThe Ottawa Senators have named Brady Tkachuk the 10th captain in franchise history.
-
Kitchener family out $24,000 in alleged pool schemeFall leaves and a large trampoline sit where Nicole Marostega’s family had planned to install their backyard pool.