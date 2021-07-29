Pistol, along with overcapacity magazine, seized during traffic stop in Airdrie, Alta.

Charges have been laid against an Airdrie, Alta. man in connection with a traffic stop that occurred last week, police say.

Officials say at about 11:20 p.m. on July 25, Airdrie RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in King's Heights Gate S.W.

The officer determined the presence of drugs and began an investigation.

A search of the vehicle located:

A loaded, semi-automatic pistol (which was reported stolen);

An overcapacity magazine and;

0.4 grams of crack cocaine.

RCMP arrested the driver, 19-year-old Kashif Khan Said, of Airdrie. He is facing the following in connection with the incident:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Possession of a firearm/weapon/device/ammunition in motor vehicle;

Possession of weapon obtained by crime;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon or restricted weapon and;

Unlawfully possess a controlled substance.

Said was released from custody on a number of conditions and is expected to appear in Airdrie provincial court on Sept. 2.