Pistol, along with overcapacity magazine, seized during traffic stop in Airdrie, Alta.
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Charges have been laid against an Airdrie, Alta. man in connection with a traffic stop that occurred last week, police say.
Officials say at about 11:20 p.m. on July 25, Airdrie RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in King's Heights Gate S.W.
The officer determined the presence of drugs and began an investigation.
A search of the vehicle located:
- A loaded, semi-automatic pistol (which was reported stolen);
- An overcapacity magazine and;
- 0.4 grams of crack cocaine.
RCMP arrested the driver, 19-year-old Kashif Khan Said, of Airdrie. He is facing the following in connection with the incident:
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Possession of a firearm/weapon/device/ammunition in motor vehicle;
- Possession of weapon obtained by crime;
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon or restricted weapon and;
- Unlawfully possess a controlled substance.
Said was released from custody on a number of conditions and is expected to appear in Airdrie provincial court on Sept. 2.
