There remains little appetite among city councillors in London to restructure municipal government.

On Tuesday night, council decided not to seek a report examining the realignment of political boundaries in London that would see the city go from 14 wards to 10.

Proponents added that the change would necessitate city councillors keep full-time hours.

“Council size in this case does not impact diversity or gender parity,” argued Councillor Shawn Lewis. “There are other systemic barriers to that which need to be tackled.”

Councillor Phil Squire, however, rhetorically asked his colleagues, “Have any of you heard a constituent come to you and say, ‘What I’d really like is if you’d cut the council to ten?’”

Councillor Stephen Turner also challenged the push for fewer seats, pointing out that as populations grow, typically so does the number of elected seats in government.

Council voted 10-5 against receiving a report.

Council did, however, direct the clerk's office to review the existing ward boundaries to better equalize the population in each ward.