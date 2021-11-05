Pivot Airlines flights to Ottawa and Montreal from Waterloo Region starting in February

Starting early next year there will be more flight options linking Waterloo region to Ottawa and Montreal

Pivot Airlines announced this afternoon the service for Ottawa will begin Feb. 19, 2022, and the one for Montreal is set to start on March 21, 2022.

In September, regional council approved new domestic flights for the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

“We believe that while Toronto Pearson is a world-class global hub, regional airports like the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) offer a better, more seamless, and hassle-free alternative for regional travel,” said Eric Edmondson, CEO of Pivot Airlines, in a press release.

“We welcome Pivot Airlines to the Region of Waterloo. Many residents will benefit from this new service to Ottawa and Montreal,” said Regional Chair Karen Redman. “We believe this service will encourage investment and create jobs in our community. Every seat bought out of YKF strengthens our local economy. Construction is currently underway on a terminal expansion that will accommodate further growth and investment in the region.”

Advance tickets for the new Pivot airline service from the Waterloo Region airport go on sale Friday at midnight.