Pizza driver allegedly robbed, assaulted while out for delivery
An argument over payment for a pizza delivery turned violent Tuesday night leading to the arrest of two London men.
Police say a pizza delivery driver arrived to an apartment building in the 200 block of Grey Street around 11:45 p.m. when an argument ensued with two men over the uncompleted payment of a pizza.
The delivery driver continued to argue with the men until one of them went inside an apartment unit and returned to the hallway with a knife in hand.
One of the men physically took the pizza out of the delivery driver’s hands but did not allow him to leave the building.
Concerned for his safety, the driver called 911.
Police say one of the suspects assaulted the driver with a weapon before officers arrived. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.
As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old and 33-year-old, both of London have been jointly charged with robbery, forcible confinement, and assault with a weapon.
Both are expected to appear in London court in November.
-
Soup Shack moves to new location to feed growing homeless communityA rolling soup kitchen in downtown Windsor has found a new location to continue serving people in need.
-
After OSSTF accepts proposal to avoid strike, Lecce urges other teachers' unions to do the sameOntario’s minister of education is urging three of the province’s four major teachers’ unions to sign an agreement that will avert future strikes and see outstanding issues at the bargaining table sent to binding arbitration.
-
'Little gardeners on the tundra': The surprising effect Arctic foxes have on our ecosystemManitoba researchers are illuminating the surprising effects predators like Arctic foxes have on our environment.
-
University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of CommonsThe University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in parliament last week.
-
Hundreds of anti-SOGI protestors disrupt Abbotsford school board meetingAn Abbotsford school board meeting was forced to end early Tuesday evening after hundreds of protestors showed up to oppose the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) in schools.
-
1 dead after assault in Chinatown: Vancouver policeVancouver police say one person is dead following an assault in Chinatown Thursday morning.
-
Two G2 drivers charged with stunt driving on eastern Ontario roadsOntario Provincial Police say an officer observed a vehicle travelling 164 km/h on Highway 416 near Spencerville on Wednesday.
-
Shooting at McDonald's parking now being investigated as homicideWaterloo regional police say a fatal shooting in Kitchener on Wednesday is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
Increased spending sees Nova Scotia budget deficit jump to $403 millionNova Scotia is now on track to run a $402.7-million deficit this fiscal year, a jump of $123.8 million from what was forecast in the budget tabled in March.