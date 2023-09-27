Pizza driver allegedly robbed, assaulted while out for delivery

An argument over payment for a pizza delivery turned violent Tuesday night leading to the arrest of two London men.

Police say a pizza delivery driver arrived to an apartment building in the 200 block of Grey Street around 11:45 p.m. when an argument ensued with two men over the uncompleted payment of a pizza.

The delivery driver continued to argue with the men until one of them went inside an apartment unit and returned to the hallway with a knife in hand.

One of the men physically took the pizza out of the delivery driver’s hands but did not allow him to leave the building.

Concerned for his safety, the driver called 911.

Police say one of the suspects assaulted the driver with a weapon before officers arrived. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old and 33-year-old, both of London have been jointly charged with robbery, forcible confinement, and assault with a weapon.

Both are expected to appear in London court in November.