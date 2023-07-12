Pizza Fest 2023 is back in Windsor!

Let the best pizza win! Windsor Pizza Fest is set to take place August through September, and is yet another opportunity to enjoy a festival atmosphere in the city during the summer.

Twelve pizzerias compete and your taste-buds and vote will determine the champion.

Shawn Rizk is the founder of Windsor Food Spotters and he is bringing the competition to the patios of the Fogolar Furlan beginning Aug. 12.

"You can get your tickets at Eventbrite, or you can come to the door, get your tickets here in person,” said Rizk.

He added, “You get two slices per pizzeria. That's eight slices a pizza, two slices per place. You taste it. You decide what you think is the best pizza, and you vote on who you think is the best pizza here in Windsor."

Windsor Pizza Fest runs every two weeks from there until the championship finals on Sept. 22.

Tickets are $20 each per round, and include two slices from each of four pizzerias featured in that round.