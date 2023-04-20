Pizza Hut shooting victim in hospital for 'undetermined' time after setback: sister

A suspected brain infection has derailed the recovery of an Edmonton Pizza Hut employee who was shot at work, his family says.

Rich Albert was transferred from hospital to a traumatic brain injury rehabilitation facility in late Marchand told he potentially could be home by April 21.

However, as of Thursday – when Albert should have been preparing to leave the rehab facility – the 55-year-old was in hospital without a timeline for returning home.

On April 4, Albert's temperature spiked to 39.4 C, causing a myoclonic seizure the next day, his sister Leslie Albert told CTV News Edmonton in a letter.

He was taken to hospital and given antibiotics, but his temperature remained high for 10 days.

He also underwent "every possible test/scan/bloodwork/spinal tap that you can imagine," except an MRI, which isn't possible because of bullet fragments that are still inside of him, she added.

"Up until April 10 Rich had been able to talk somewhat and was able to stand with assistance. With the fever gone we were hopeful that he would be more alert and able to verbalize. Sadly, that has not been the case. We all pray that once the inflammation and swelling from the infection reduces, he will regain this," Leslie Albert wrote.

"Rich will remain in hospital for an undetermined length of time. His wife, Norma has been by his side for numerous hours a day since day one."

She continued: "To go from a bright outlook of recovery through rehab and a targeted return home date of April 21/23, back to admission to a regular hospital and the uncertainty of his recovery or the quality of life we had expected him to have, has taken an immense toll on both of them physically, emotionally, and financially. Rich and Norma’s entire families have been impacted.

"All we can do is watch and wait helplessly."

Albert was shot just after midnight on March 12 at the Pizza Hut where he worked, at 133 Street and 114 Avenue.

Police say the gun that was used to shoot him was also used to kill two Edmonton Police Service officers responding to a family dispute call on March 16 a couple blocks away. The shooter in the latter event was identified as a 16-year-old boy who also shot his mother, seriously injuring her, before killing himself.

As of early Thursday,$43,000 had been raised for Albert and his family.

His sister thanked the public for their generosity and asked for their continued support.