Placards needed for Detroit-Windsor Tunnel during Detroit Grand Prix

The City of Windsor is letting residents and visitors know about plans for the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel during the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Preparations are well underway for the event in downtown Detroit from June 2 to June 4.

Most of the preparatory work will take place between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., with nightly temporary rerouting in downtown Detroit.

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will remain open and accessible during the pre-race track build-out and throughout the race weekend.

“The tunnel’s operators are working with race organizers to ensure that customers will have access to the tunnel prior to and during the race events,” according to a city news release.

Starting on May 15, the tunnel will be distributing placards that motorists should display on their dashboards in order to access the tunnel between May 31 and June 4. The placards will be available at the Windsor and Detroit toll plazas or can be downloaded and printed from the tunnel’s website, www.TakeTheTunnel.com.

The tunnel will also post periodic updates on its website. To stay up to-date on closures, travellers can register for updates here.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel due to the increased traffic in the area.