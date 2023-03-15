Place Des Arts design wins big at world renown architecture awards

A local architecture firm is celebrating a big win from the 2023 Global Future Design Awards.

The team of Moriyama Teshima Architects and Sudbury firm Belanger Salach Architecture won gold in Urban Design and Architecture Design for their work on Place Des Arts.

The honour is touted as one of the world’s most prestigious awards for architecture, interior and product design. The team who worked on the project told CTV News it is so special to be recognized.

“To receive a gold medal in that category is certainly a big honour,” said Louis Belanger of Belanger Salach Architecture.

“(It) certainly starts to put architecture in a better perspective in Sudbury and hopefully Place Des Arts role in the downtown renewal comes into play as well.”

“Development happening now in downtown Sudbury, it’s so great to see,” said Kathy Weber, a design architect with Moriyama Teshima Architecture.

“Small communities all over Canada can look to Sudbury and what they’re doing and say ‘Oh you know, you don’t have to be the size of Toronto or Montreal to get quality of a building.’”

Other gold winners consisted of architecture firms from all over the world, with 18 total categories you could win in, including workplace design, healthcare design and kitchen design.

A full list of winners can be found here.