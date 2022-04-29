Place des Arts officially opens in Sudbury

From a dream to finally being able to open its doors, the Place des Arts -- northern Ontario’s first and sole multidisciplinary arts and culture centre -- is ready to welcome the public in downtown Sudbury in the new Larch Street facility.

"The idea dates back from the 50s for the original, big picture, but really started in 2008 with the Regroupement des organismes culturels de Sudbury and then started to take momentum with the city downtown master plan and a feasibility study in 2015," said Alain Richard, the president of the Place des Arts board of directors.

"Which led to the funding with the city within major projects. And from there, we were able to execute the design and for the last few years the construction and now the grand opening."

The building is a tribute to the past with features like theatre lighting from the Sheridan Auditorium in the bistro and bread pans from the Canada Bread bakery built in 1947 on King Street that once housed the Le Théâatre du Nouvel-Ontario.

The featured public artwork installation Pi was unveiled at the Place des Arts' grand opening. It’s a 3.14-meter pillar that took four years to create and had 15,000 photos that represent the history of the francophone organization and its founders.

"At some point, I added the years of existence of the seven founding members from the beginning to 2020, the year that initially Place des Arts was going to open, and that came up to 314," said artist Lise Beaudry.

An open house event for the public will take place Friday at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be a similar event for families from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

Officials are encouraging everyone to attend the free event to tour the building, enjoy the art, face painting and more.