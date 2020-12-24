The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reminding places of worship hosting in-person services this holiday to celebrate safely.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed issued a statement Thursday noting that many places of worship have opted to voluntarily close their doors, those who plan to continue in-person services must adhere to the requirements under Grey Lockdown of Ontario’s framework.

“Under the Grey – Lockdown provincial measures, Faith-Based Organizations and Faith Leaders must continue to limit the number of people attending services at any given time to a maximum of 10 people. This limit of 10 includes parishioners, officiants, and staff,” Dr. Ahmed said.

While reminding all to celebrate safely this holiday season, Ahmed said he is not recommending in-person gatherings of any kind due to the high risk of disease transmission.

“To keep everyone safe I recommend that faith leaders limit in-person services and opt for virtual services only,” he said.

Any in-person services must adhere to the following:

Limit to no more than 10 persons at any given time indoors or outdoors, this includes officiants, parishioners and staff.

Actively screen all attendees and refuse participation to anyone that fails the COVID screening.

Ensure physical distancing at all times.

Ensure all attendees wear a mask or face covering

The requirements are enforceable under the Reopening Ontario Act and could include fines starting at $750 for organizations, businesses and individuals who violate the order.