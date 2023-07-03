'Plains, Trains and Lines of Sight' the focus of new Regina art exhibit

The Lobby Gallery located in The Regina Performing Arts Centre is featuring a show centered on a regular sight in Saskatchewan – passing trains.

“Plains, Trains and Lines of Sight,” focuses on the history of trains in Saskatchewan, as well as the art which can sometimes be found adorning rail cars.

The exhibit features nine artists from Saskatchewan.

“You can really feel the sound of that the train makes in a lot of these arts,” Erin Missick of the Lobby Gallery told CTV News.

“It’s always fascinating to see what artists come up with and their own representation of what they see and feel in Saskatchewan.”

The purpose of The Lobby Gallery is to promote local artists outside of a commercial gallery model.

The exhibit will be shown until July 27.

Viewing the gallery is free of charge.

More details on the exhibit can be found here.