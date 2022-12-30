'Plan ahead': Police urge Calgarians to steer clear of impaired driving this New Year's

The Calgary Police Service is bolstering its checkstop program ahead of a busy holiday weekend.

Officers will be out in full force over the next few days to make sure impaired Calgarians don't get behind the wheel.

They're hoping New Year's celebrations don't leak onto city roads.

"The message is to plan ahead," said Aaron Bridge with the CPS traffic unit. "We'll be looking. Officers are always out there roaming around: it doesn't have to be a structured setup like a checkstop."

CPS data shows more than 500 people have died in Alberta because of impaired driving over the last decade.

Charges have also risen — largely thanks to new provincial rules — and the consequences for drunk driving can be strict.

"The punishments for getting a fail on the roadside is 30-day vehicle seizure, 90-day licence suspension, followed by the Interlock Program or another 12-month suspension after that," Bridge told CTV News. "It could cost you as much as $10,000 at the end of the day."

"Even if you are lucky enough to not hurt yourself or hurt somebody else, you still might face some serious consequences," MADD Canada CEO Steve Sullivan added. "It's just not worth the risk."

Party-goers are urged to plan ahead by finding accommodations or by pre-booking a ride home.

Night-of ride sharing programs and taxis are available and designated drivers are encouraged.