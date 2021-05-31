Plan from MLHU expected as Ontario accelerates second doses to those 80 plus

As of today the province has opened up second doses for those 80 plus however a plan from the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) on how to proceed remains forthcoming.

On Friday the province announced that appointments for accelerated doses would become available Monday morning.

It means that second doses are theoretically available sooner than the original four month plan issued by the provine earlier this year.

In response to the move the health unit said they were working on a plan to accommodate the change in direction.

In recent weeks officials with the MLHU said they have plenty of capacity but have been working with limited vaccine supply.

As of Friday MLHU said only those on their second dose schedule would be able to make appointments, and as of Monday morning that has not been updated.

To see who is currently on the health unit’s list follow this link.

It remains unclear when the general public over 80-years-old will be able to book their second dose appointments through the health unit.

CTV News has reached out to the MLHU egarding their expected plan.

On May 19 it was reported that the MLHU would not receive additional supply after a pitch was made to the province, meaning the local supply remains limited.