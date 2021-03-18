A plan to install license plate readers at the eastern and northern entry points into Sault Ste Marie is drawing criticism from local lawyers. They're calling for greater scrutiny of the project from local decision-makers.

Sault Ste Marie Police announced in January they plan to install the license plate readers at highway exits and entrances around the city. However, the Algoma District Law Association said there was not enough public consultation. It also has some privacy concerns.

“Where’s the oversight? Who’s the target of these investigations?" said association president Jennifer Tremblay-Hall. "It’s all well and good to say that you’re going to make sure that everybody’s personal interests are protected, but we see every day in the courts that they don’t do that. So that’s our concern. I’m not suggesting the police are not good citizens. They’re trying to do their best, but they’re humans. They’re flawed, as well.”

However, Sault police said using license plate readers is a standard practice – and has the approval of the Ontario Privacy Commission.

Safety benefits

"We have a license plate reader in one of our traffic vehicles that does the exact same thing as the cameras that will be mounted at either end of the city," said police spokesman Lincoln Louttit.

Louttit said police will inform the public of the scanners through social media and by posting signs. He also said there are safety benefits to the scanners.

“An Amber Alert where we have a license plate, we might potentially be able to know that person has come into Sault Ste Marie and when they have left or if they haven’t left. It could potentially help save a life," Louttit said.

Still, the law association said local officials should consider the potential ramifications of the project.

"City council should take a good hard look on how this is going to unfold," said Tremblay-Hall. "And I also think the police should perhaps look at seeking judicial oversight if they're going to target people coming in and out of the city."

The license plate readers are tentatively set to go up next month. The law association, meantime, contends that while the devices may be installed in the interest of public safety, the ends don't justify the means.