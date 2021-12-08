Plan to use road money to help homeless shelter in Winnipeg defeated

The Mayor’s inner circle rejected a recommendation to use road funding for a winter shelter facility.

Instead, the Executive Policy Committee wants the $650,000 to come from a provincial disaster prevention fund.

A report recommended the city use local street renewal cash for the warming space, to then be replaced by money from that provincial fund.

This now moves on to city council for approval.

Last month, the province gave End Homelessness Winnipeg $1.5 million to operate the shelter at $190 Disraeli Street.

The city’s requested contribution would pay for upgrades and construction costs.