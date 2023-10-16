Plan would convert downtown residence into crisis beds in Sudbury

A residence downtown is being converted into a seven-bed crisis residence aimed at those working to overcome addiction.

The facility would allow people to stay as long as 30 days as they await placement into follow-up programs.

The Lloyd Street residence would be aimed at recovering addicts “who, by reason of either emotional, mental, social or physical condition or legal status, require a group living arrangement for their well-being,” said a staff report on the proposal.

It would be operated by Monarch Recovery Services, which would offer “a residential withdrawal management program for non-acute cases … for individuals before and after a treatment program,” the report said.

“All individuals will be screened and assessed to ensure that they meet our admission requirements and to address what their needs are before admission.”

“It is a program to allow for individuals to stabilize and get ready to attend either treatment or another sort of program that is abstinent-based. It will be staffed 24/7 and the clients will not be allowed to come and go,” the report added.

To proceed, an amendment to the city’s zoning bylaws is required. The application will be dealt with at the next planning committee meeting Oct. 23.