Plan would offer live tracking of snow plow routes in Greater Sudbury

Two councillors in Greater Sudbury are calling for the city to provide real-time tracking map for residents who want to track the progress of snow plows.

The motion is from Ward 6 Coun. Rene Lapierre and Ward 9 Coun. Deb McIntosh and is headed to city council Jan. 24.

Several years ago, the city began monitoring snow plows, buses and other city vehicles using GPS technology, joining many other municipalities.

Cities such as Toronto and Chatham-Kent already provide live tracking. And the province provides real-time information about highway plows for every community in Ontario.

Greater Sudbury is the largest city in land area in Ontario. Crews must clear 3,600 lane kilometres of roads and 350 kilometres of sidewalks.

“Citizens of Greater Sudbury often ask questions and share concerns regarding snow clearing of city streets during and after winter events,” the motion said.

Under the current policy, crews are deployed after eight cm of snow has fallen, using 80 pieces of equipment that includes large road plows and special vehicles to clear sidewalks.

By providing real-time information, the motion said residents could gain a better understanding not only of when their area will be cleared, but the challenges crews face when a storm hits.

“Having a similar system (as other communities) for residents of Greater Sudbury could provide them with enhanced information, predictability and perhaps reduce the number of calls to 311 during significant winter events,” the motion said.

If approved, a report would come back before the end of the third quarter of 2023 outlining the costs and process of creating a live website for winter maintenance.