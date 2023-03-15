Plan your detours as London starts busiest road construction season ever. Here is where and when

Londoners are in for another frustrating year of detours and delays on local roads.

A report to the Civic Works Committee (CWC) reads, “2023 is on track to surpass 2022 as the City of London’s largest construction season in terms of both the number of projects and the value of the work.”

A list of the top 10 construction projects in 2023 has been developed to highlight upcoming work:

In total this year, 80 lane-kilometres of road will be reconstructed and over 25 intersection improvements will be made to address safety concerns in growing areas.

There is also essential underground infrastructure upgrades and improvement to the cycling network planned across the city as well.

Underground, 20 kilometres of sanitary and storm sewers are to be replaced or added, and 12 kilometres of water mains will be rebuilt in 2023.

The city has developed an interactive map of the top 10 construction projects.

The value of all the roadwork planned in the city this year is estimated at $200 million.