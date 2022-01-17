Plane crash leaves 19-year-old pilot with minor injuries
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Norfolk County OPP say they're thankful a 19-year-old pilot is going home to their family safely after a plane crash Sunday evening.
OPP and paramedics were called to the single engine plane crash shortly after 5:30 p.m. in a farmer's field on Windham Road 13.
Police say the pilot was heading to the Nixon Airport when they ran into engine trouble and landed in the field, resulting in the plane rolling over.
The 19-year-old suffered minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Transport Canada has been notified of the incident.
-
'It still doesn't feel real:' Collingwood homicide victim's daughters struggle with his deathThe daughters of a Collingwood man who was found dead in an apartment late last week in what police have deemed a homicide say they are struggling to come to terms with their loss.
-
'Mommy will always be here': Regina mother continues search for 7-year-old daughterA Regina mother is continuing her plea for information about the whereabouts of her seven-year-old daughter, who she said is being withheld from her by her ex-husband.
-
'Snowmicron': the city tackles the first big snowfall in the time of COVID-19 Omicron variant'All hands on deck': parts and people could be in short supply for snow-clearing operations in the midst of the pandemic
-
'More common than we would like': Experts say feeling down common this time of yearSeasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that relates to a change of season. Common symptoms include feeling down and out, or lacking energy.
-
Health Minister Jason Copping positive for COVID-19Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now isolating.
-
Mercato Fresh location coming to east WindsorAn official groundbreaking for a new retail development in east Windsor is scheduled for Tuesday.
-
Daycare dilemma: Private operators say 'socialist takeover' will drive most out of businessDaycare operators in Nova Scotia say the rush to $10/day childcare in five years may end up putting some out of business a lot sooner than that.
-
Feds, province agree to help fund search for unmarked graves at Sault former residential schoolGarden River First Nation has secured funding from the federal and provincial governments to help with the search for unmarked graves at former residential school sites.
-
Calls for B.C. to take action to help internationally-educated nurses get to workWith health-care workers sick and burnt out amidst the ongoing pandemic, B.C. is facing calls to do more to ensure internationally-educated nurses can join the workforce.