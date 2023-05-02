Plane crashes at Langley airport

UPDATE: The three people who were injured in the crash have been discharged from hospital and are recovering at home, police say.



Original story follows below:

A small plane crashed at Langley Regional Airport just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, striking a pick-up truck on its way down.

The plane was occupied by a pilot and one passenger. Both were airlifted to hospital, B.C. Emergency Health Services says.

The driver of the truck, which was a Township of Langley municipal vehicle, was taken to hospital by ground ambulance.

The pilot and the driver of the truck were seriously injured, the Transportation Safety Board says.

The plane caught on fire and while the flames were extinguished by crews, the aircraft was destroyed, the Township of Langley says.

The crash led to both runways at the airport being closed, but one has since reopened.

Images from CTV News cameras at the scene show charred pieces of the plane laying on grass next to the road, and a knocked-over fence.

Immediately next to the plane debris, there is the Township of Langley vehicle with an extensively damaged windshield and roof.

216th Street is currently closed at 56th Avenue, and there is a large first-responder presence in the area.

According to the TSB, the plane was a privately registered Cessna 182. The TSB is deploying a team to investigate the incident.

Langley RCMP say the investigation is in its early stages and the cause of the crash is still unknown.

Anyone with information that might assist with this investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

