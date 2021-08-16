Plane crashes into Long Lake

A plane crashed on Long Lake in the Township of Severn on Sunday afternoon, according to OPP.

Police said at around 2 p.m., a male and female were inside the pontoon plane as it hit the water, and no one was injured.

Witnesses say the plane crashed during takeoff, and neighbours rescued them out of the water.

An emergency locator transmitter was activated notifying the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Trenton. A GRIFFON helicopter was then sent to the crash scene.

Police said that the plane removal from the lake is the owner’s responsibility.