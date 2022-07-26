Plane disabled on Regina airport runway, no injuries reported
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
A privately owned airplane was disabled at the Regina International Airport (YQR) on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 12:20 p.m., a privately owned Cessna aircraft was disabled on runway 13-31, according to a tweet from YQR – Regina International Airport. Delays were expected as crews worked to remove the airplane.
At approximately 12:20, a privately owned Cessna aircraft is disabled on runway 13-31.
1 soul on board, no injuries. Runway 13-31 closed, Runway 08-26 still active.
Crews are working on removal of aircraft, some delays may occur.
There was one person on board and there were no injuries.
At about 1:10 p.m., YQR tweeted that the situation had been resolved and normal operations have resumed.
More to come…..
