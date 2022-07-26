Plane disabled on Regina airport runway, no injuries reported

A privately owned airplane was disabled at the Regina International Airport (YQR) on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:20 p.m., a privately owned Cessna aircraft was disabled on runway 13-31, according to a tweet from YQR – Regina International Airport. Delays were expected as crews worked to remove the airplane.

There was one person on board and there were no injuries.

At about 1:10 p.m., YQR tweeted that the situation had been resolved and normal operations have resumed.

