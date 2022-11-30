Plane exits taxiway as Vancouver airport grapples with snowy conditions
Snowy conditions at the Vancouver airport saw a plane exit the taxiway Tuesday evening, forcing crews to temporarily close a runway.
The plane in question belongs to the Taiwanese airline EVA Air and landed shortly before 7 p.m., according a statement from Vancouver International Airport Wednesday.
“EVA Air Flight 10 exited a taxiway while making its way to the gate and became stuck in the grass adjacent to the North runway,” reads the statement.
YVR says no injuries were reported, and passengers arriving from Taipei were safely transported to the terminal by bus.
The mishap temporarily closed the north runway for arrivals, but YVR says the airport continued to be fully operational.
The aircraft has since been moved from the grass and the north runway is open, a YVR spokesperson confirmed.
Travellers headed to the airport Wednesday are being asked to contact their airline or check online for flight updates, as snow-related delays could persist through the morning.
“We appreciated everyone’s patience as we worked with our partners to support those impacted both by this incident and the snow conditions,” YVR said in its statement.
