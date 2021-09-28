Plane lands in lake near Halifax airport after experiencing electrical issues

A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in a lake near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport Tuesday afternoon

According to Halifax RCMP, a floatplane, which has one person on board, has landed in Turf Lake after experiencing electrical issues.

The emergency call of a plane in distress came in just before 1 p.m.

The only person aboard the Cesna 206 pontoon plane -- a man from B.C.-- was uninjured.

He was brought to shore by Halifax firefighters.