Plane makes emergency landing in Huron County
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
Provincial police said a small plane needed to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in Huron County.
In a tweet, OPP explained that the pilot experienced an engine issue with the four-seater aircraft shortly after take-off from the Centralia Airport, near Exeter.
The plane then safely landed in a soybean field near Huron Park, just east of Airport Line.
Police said the pilot wasn't injured and there was no damage to the plane.
#HuronOPP responded to a report of an emergency landing of this afternoon near #HuronPark. The pilot experienced an engine issue with this 4-seater plane shortly after take-off. He safely put the airplane down in an soybean field near Huron Park. No injuries, no damages. ^js pic.twitter.com/Xi9qag93AB— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 14, 2022
-
Popular fashion retailer Simons officially announces Halifax storeSimons, a popular Quebec-based retailer, is officially coming to Atlantic Canada.
-
Wicked weather moves over parts of the region ThursdayThe skies opened up over Simcoe County on Thursday as Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning for areas south of Barrie.
-
Freeland to deliver significant speech on inflation and the Canadian economyDeputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is giving what's expected to be a significant speech about the federal government's next steps to address inflation this afternoon.
-
Researchers studying rare fossilized turtle species discovered in Sask.A team of paleontologists are sharing their research into a rare fossilized smooth-shelled turtle specimen discovered in Saskatchewan.
-
Second set of gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morningPolice responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa Bluesfest gets nearly $10M from fedsOttawa Bluesfest is getting a nearly $10-million injection from the federal government ahead of its return to LeBreton Flats next month.
-
Four commercial drivers had alcohol concentrations above zero in OPP blitzOPP officers in Chatham-Kent and Lambton County found four commercial drivers with alcohol concentrations above zero.
-
'Not sort of the sexiest piece of infrastructure': $48.2M in upgrades complete at Saskatoon wastewater plantUpgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant totalling $48.2 million have been completed.
-
16-year-old stabbed by another teen at Vancouver fast-food restaurantA 16-year-old is recovering after being stabbed by another teen at a Vancouver fast-food restaurant, local police say.