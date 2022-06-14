Plane makes emergency landing in Huron County

Provincial police said a small plane needed to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in Huron County.

In a tweet, OPP explained that the pilot experienced an engine issue with the four-seater aircraft shortly after take-off from the Centralia Airport, near Exeter.

The plane then safely landed in a soybean field near Huron Park, just east of Airport Line.

Police said the pilot wasn't injured and there was no damage to the plane.

#HuronOPP responded to a report of an emergency landing of this afternoon near #HuronPark. The pilot experienced an engine issue with this 4-seater plane shortly after take-off. He safely put the airplane down in an soybean field near Huron Park. No injuries, no damages. ^js pic.twitter.com/Xi9qag93AB