Plane that brought displaced Ukrainians to Sask. returns to Poland with supplies
A plane that brought Ukrainian citizens to Saskatchewan is flying back to Poland full of supplies.
Volunteers loaded up the aircraft with food, clothes, sleeping bags, water purification tablets and firefighter equipment in Regina on Wednesday night, according to a tweet from Premier Scott Moe.
More than two dozen provincial government and airport employees volunteered to help load the humanitarian supplies into the plane.
“Today, these supplies were loaded onto the plane and will be delivered to the Ukrainian embassy in Poland, where they will be distributed to those who need it most,” Moe said in the tweet.
The plane arrived in Regina on Monday night, bringing with it 230 Ukrainians – including 100 children – fleeing the war in their home country.
It was the first charter flight bringing displaced citizens to Saskatchewan.
