Planes, Trains, and Automobiles: Survey shows more Canadians travelling

Despite COVID cautions, 6.8 million Canadians, or roughly 22 per cent of the population, plan to get back to travelling.

The survey was conducted by Finder’s travel index.

“This is the first time where we’ve seen these kinds of numbers,” says public relations manager Nicole McKnight.

“It’s equally split this time between the intention to travel domestically and internationally. So 12 per cent for each.”

According to McKnight, travel plans are set to peak in December.

“The domestic is probably a little more about seeing family over the holidays,” she says. “Whereas international is maybe those snowbirds, or people hoping to escape the Canadian winters in January and February."

It’s the highest percentage since the group started surveying Canadians about a year ago, on the issue.

“They’re really looking to get back out there, and perhaps feeling a little bit protected with vaccines and boosters coming out and that sort of thing,” says McKnight, who cautions one important was not included in the survey.

“So the interesting thing is that these numbers were sort of taken right before the omicron news really started hitting.”

Making some pump the breaks.

“I think there’s been some cautiousness. Let’s put it that way,” says Mark Galvin, executive director at YQG Airport.

Galvin says December remains one of the busier months and credits safety travel precautions.

“I think that we’ve seen there’s the demand there for people wanting to travel for a while,” he said.

YQG currently offers flights to Pearson and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

“We have Porter flying, Air Canada flying, Sunwing planning to come back in January,” Galvin tells CTV News.

However, the airport has to receive international designation from the Federal government.

“We are still working on that, but they are still scheduled to fly into Windsor as a secondary airport,” Gavin says.

