Planned $25M fertilizer plant near Saskatoon expected to create 30 jobs

Work on a new fertilizer manufacturing facility located near Saskatoon is set to begin next month.

The $25 million Northern Nutrients plant will be the first non-potash facility built in Saskatchewan since 1992, according to a provincial government news release.

The facility is expected to be finished in early 2022 ad will create 30 new jobs, the province said.

"Saskatchewan is a global leader in the production of food and fertilizer, and this investment by Northern Nutrients will further strengthen our competitive advantage in agriculture," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said in the news release.

The plant will use the patented Shell Thiogro process to make sulphur/urea pills for crop production.

When fully operational the plant should supply 15 to 20 per cent of western Canada's sulphur fertilizer needs.

"We're excited to be building this new fertilizer manufacturing facility in Saskatchewan, bringing this sustainable fertilizer technology to Canada for the first time," Northern Nutrients president and co-owner Ross Guenther said in the release.