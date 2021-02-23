A hotel planned for an urban reserve near Polo Park is facing opposition.

Homeowners near the location have launched an appeal at Winnipeg City Hall.

The hotel project includes 132 rooms, a fitness room, pool, banquet area, restaurant, and commercial space.

But instead of the required 195 parking stalls, the proponents want to cut that to 81.

That is not sitting well with people who live on neighbouring streets. They have concerns about additional traffic, noise and available street parking.

“This will only increase the traffic in our area yet again,” writes Carol Skimming . “We already have our share of traffic with Polo Park and Canadian Tire already.”

“The reduced parking will impact...streets at all times of the day and night,” writes Sheena Morrison Sousa.

City planners approved the parking variance and a conditional use application for the hotel.

A city report says there will actually be 202 parking stalls on site for the entire development which also includes a gas station, cannabis shop, office building and college. It also says the hotel fits within the campus style envisioned for the property.

“The use is compatible with the surrounding commercial and industrial uses,” states the report.

Long Plain First Nation announced last month Sparrow Management is set to run the planned Wyndham Hotel.

The appeal is set for Wednesday morning.