Planned Manitoba rules are a barrier to safe drug consumption sites, critics charge
The Manitoba government is planning new rules and licensing requirements for different kinds of addiction treatment centres, including supervised drug consumption sites.
Janice Morley-Lecomte, the minister for mental health and community wellness, says the province cannot stop supervised consumption sites from opening because the federal government has paved the way.
She says the province instead wants to set down rules to ensure that the centres offer proper medical supervision and other standards of care.
A bill now before the legislature would require supervised drug consumption sites, bed-based addiction centres and other facilities to be licensed by the province.
The licence would spell out the kind of services that could be offered and standards of care, and people who break the rules could be fined up to $50,000 per day.
The Opposition New Democrats say the Progressive Conservative government is putting more hurdles in the way of treatment centres and should open up a safe consumption site on its own.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2023
-
Coaldale man arrested following string of break-ins in southern Alberta townA 30-year-old Coaldale man faces eight charges, including resisting arrest, following an RCMP investigation into several break-and-enters in town.
-
Public safety alert issued after 'concerning interaction' at parkWindsor police issued a public safety alert Wednesday due to a “concerning interaction” between a child and suspicious person at a Forest Glade park.
-
Vehicle smashes into Victoria home after crashVictoria police are seeking any home surveillance video or dashcam footage of a crash that sent one vehicle into a home near Topaz Park.
-
B.C. premier's approval rating climbs though remains below 50 per cent: pollFewer than half of British Columbians approve of Premier David Eby's performance, placing him in the middle of the pack among Canada's premiers, according to the latest poll released Wednesday by the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Opening day at downtown Windsor StarbucksPopular coffee giant, Starbucks, has officially opened up shop in downtown Windsor.
-
Snowstorm expected to bring up to 30 cm of snow to the northeastWith the first day of spring less than a week away, another winter storm is tracking toward northeastern Ontario and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow between Thursday and Saturday.
-
'Record breaking': $297M announced for Sask. municipal revenue sharing programA record $297 million investment for Saskatchewan’s municipal revenue sharing program will be provided from the province in 2023-24.
-
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Suspect charged with first-degree murder charge after man found shot at Scarborough motelA suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge after a man was found with gunshot wounds at a motel in Scarborough earlier this month.