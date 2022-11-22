Planning a trip to Detroit for American Thanksgiving? Here’s what you need to know

Celebrating U.S. Thanksgiving across the border, or taking a trip to Detroit to hone in on some Black Friday deals later this week? Officials are reminding travellers of what to expect for a smooth visit.

CTV News Windsor has tips from both border agencies to help plan your trip.

ENTERING THE UNITED STATES

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says an influx of travel is expected this holiday weekend and travellers should expect delays.

MAKE SURE YOU HAVE THE DOCUMENTS YOU NEED

Officials are encouraging residents to “know before you go” and make sure you have all the required documents for all those in the vehicle on hand before crossing.

For non-U.S. citizens, a valid Canadian passport, NEXUS, SENTRI or FAST cards will be accepted.

An Enhanced Driver’s License (EDL) is also acceptable. While the program ended, the card can still be used to cross into the United States until it expires.

Canadians younger than 16 can use a birth certificate or other proof of citizenship to get across. Officials say the birth certificate can be an original, photocopy, or certified copy.

Non-U.S. residents will also need to verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status and provide upon request proof of vaccination.

CHECK BORDER WAIT TIMES

While delays are to be expected, U.S. officials are encouraging travellers to check wait times to lessen the burden of waiting in line.

Average wait times and real-time data can be found online.

KNOW WHAT YOU CAN AND CAN NOT TRAVEL WITH

Considering bringing a dish to your family’s Thanksgiving celebration? Make sure it’s allowed.

There are a number of restricted items that cannot be brought into the U.S. from Canada. Including some food items.

Information about prohibited food items can be found online.

Click here for the full list of tips and advice from the CBP before your trip.

RETURNING TO CANADA

BE READY TO DECLARE ALL PURCHASES

Have your receipts ready to declare any items you may have purchased while hunting for those Black Friday deals.

Know how much, and what you’re allowed to bring back in based on any restrictions and how long you were gone.

Using the Canadian Border Services Agency’s (CBSA) duty and taxes estimator, you can estimate how much duty you may be expected to pay. It is only for personal use, but it may give you an idea of what to expect when you declare your goods.

KNOW YOUR PERSONAL EXEMPTION LIMITS

You may qualify for a personal exemption when returning to Canada based on how long you were away.

If you are in the United States for longer than 24 hours you can claim goods up to $200 CAD excluding alcohol or tobacco.

Children are also entitled to a personal exemption as long as the goods are for the child's use. Parents can make a declaration to the CBSA on behalf of the child.

BORDER WAIT TIMES

The CBSA also has tools you can use to avoid a long wait at the border when heading home.

You can check the wait times at your nearest border crossing here.

Click here to view all the travel tips and advice provided by the CBSA.

- With files from CTV News Toronto.