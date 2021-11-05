Planning a U.S. day trip when the land border reopens on Monday? Officials say plan ahead

The land border to the U.S. reopens to Canadians in just a few days to fully vaccinated travellers, and returning tourists need a PCR test to come home.

Pharmacists and border agents say if you’re thinking of a quick day trip, be prepared.

Pharmacist Manoj Gajera at Med + Pharmacy in Kingston, Ont. says their appointments are booked up ahead of Monday’s border reopening.

"There’s a lot of excitement for sure," says Gajera.

Currently anyone crossing back into Canada needs to provide a recent COVID-19 test. The federal policy is intended to reduce transmission, but has faced criticism due to its cost, which can sit between $150-$300.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam says the government is reviewing that decision.

"Just to reassure everybody that we are looking at that quite carefully," Tam said Friday. "We will be examining the epidemiological factors between Canada and the United States."

For now, if you are thinking of going shopping, or visiting family for a quick day trip, you have to get it done at a pharmacy in Canada, up to 72 hours in advance.

For example, Gajera says that means if you’re planning on coming across the border back into Canada at 4 p.m. on Monday, you have to take the test sometime after 4 p.m. on Friday.

"The time of the testing, or the swabbing of the test, that’s when your 72 hours start clicking," he says.

Tests are done by appointment, and only can be done at certain pharmacies, and he says, results will take time to come back.

"The labs, most times say it can take 24 to 48 hours but they’re quite efficient," he says.

Valerie Chevrier, a superintendent at Canada Border Services Agency in Prescott, Ont., says officials expect there to be a spike in traffic over the next few days.

"We hope, and we’re asking people to just have patience with us because again it’s new," she says of the process.

Chevrier says travellers should have proof they’ve been fully vaccinated at least 14 days, their COVID-19 PCR test, and to fill out the ArriveCan App.

Chevrier says travellers should also come with patience.

"We’re going to be doing what we can to make this as smooth as possible for everyone."

Some locations where you can get a PCR test for international travel in Eastern Ontario include:

Ottawa

Riverside Travel Medicine Clinic

411-1919 Riverside Drive, Ottawa

613-733-5553

www.travelclinic.org

Appletree Medical Centres

2150 Robertson Road, Ottawa

356 Woodroffe Ave, Ottawa

1595 Merivale Road, Ottawa

2573 Baseline Road, Ottawa

150 Katimavik Road, Ottawa

225 Preston Street, Ottawa

Visit Appletree Medical Group to book online

Immigration Physician Ottawa

1935 Bank Street, Ottawa

4289 Innes Road, Orleans

www.pcrtraveltestontario.com

Shoppers Drug Mart

Check online for locations

Lacroix Medical Clinic

232 Boulevard Saint Joseph, Gatineau, Québec

819-778-1330

Kingston

Med + Pharmacy

277 Bath Road, Kingston, Ont.

Shoppers Drug Mart