Planning committee approves major commercial development on north London property notorious for flooding

A council committee has voted to allow a McDonald’s in an area prone to heavy flooding — but didn’t come without debate over whether the fast food restaurant and its neighbours could end up having to bail themselves out.

In a vote of 3-2, council’s Planning Committee endorsed an amendment by Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis, which paves the way for a McDonald’s at the southeast corner of Adelaide Street North and Windermere Avenue.

“This area is already zoned for commercial use, and this application has already been in process for eight years,” said Lewis, who spoke in support of the proposal by Royal Premier Developments.

The proposal includes a 5,000 sq. ft. multi-use commercial building, along with a fast food restaurant.

At issue however is the drive-thru.

City planning staff had recommended against the proposal, and said existing zoning does not allow for high intensity uses because of its location on flood plain.

“I do not see a drive-thru use as more intense than parking spaces, particularly when we have an overall parking reduction from the original plan,” said Lewis.

According to a city staff report, the lands are subject to frequent flooding and have to be evacuated approximately every five years. The last major flooding event in that area was in February 2018. It forced buildings and area facilities to close.

The property actually sits below street level, but the developer is proposing a number of measures which would reduce flooding risk, including a drainage channel and landscaping.

“I think it will flood, even though it’s been flood-proofed for 250 years,” said Coun. Skylar Franke. “I think with climate change we’re only going to see more and more extreme weather events, and I think that that is a…that’s just a reality. So I won’t be supporting this.”

The decision goes to city council Feb. 13. If approved, the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority would still have to sign-off on the development before it can go ahead.