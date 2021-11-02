Planning committee backs developer despite city staff objections to highrise near Victoria Park

A dramatic reversal at City Hall could reshape the future of Victoria Park and the historic Woodfield neighbourhood.

City Hall’s planning department recommends council refuse an application by Auburn Developments to build a 17-storey residential highrise across from Victoria Park at 560-562 Wellington Street, but politicians on the planning committee rejected that advice.

“I don’t believe that a 17-storey residential building will harm the park, in fact I believe it will add to the vibrancy of the area,” said Councillor Steve Lehman as he put forward a motion approve the rezoning.

Since 2015, Auburn Developments has proposed building a highrise residential building at the northeast corner of Wellington and Wolfe Streets, gradually Shrinking the proposal from 25-storeys to 22-storeys, and now 17-storeys with 173 units.

The latest proposal has been reviewed by city planners who recommend council refuse the rezoning because:

not consistent with the Provincial Policy Statement (2020) which promotes intensification in appropriate locations while preserving heritage

does not conform to The Official Plan (1989)

represents over-intensification of the site and doesn’t pass criteria of Planning Impact Analysis

not in keeping with the West Woodfield Heritage Conservation District

lacks unique attributes to warrant a site specific policy

“The Woodfield Heritage Conservation District and the London Plan prohibit this (development), so the motion on the floor right now is completely in the face of that,” argued Councillor Stephen Turner who visited the Planning and Environment Committee meeting as a guest.

“Approving this does not say everyone can just start demolishing buildings and build whatever they want,” responded Councillor Shawn Lewis to concerns that an approval would set a precedent for other properties around the perimeter of Victoria Park.

City hall is developing a ‘Secondary Plan’ that will establish maximum building heights and densities around the park.

Staff expect the planning document will be ready for council’s consideration early in the new year.

“How we develop around the park is something we need to be very respectful of,” warned Councillor Anna Hopkins.

Chair of the Woodfield Community Association, Kate Rapson, questioned the rush to make a decision on an application that has dragged on for six years, “How can this development move forward prior to finalizing the secondary plan?”

The committee voted 4 to 1, Hopkins opposed, to recommend approval of the necessary rezoning on Auburn’s property.

Several committee members suggested their support for the recommendation isn’t firm.

“I’m still deciding,” admitted Councillor Steve Hillier.

“I’m sitting on a teeter-totter tonight,” added Councillor Lewis.

Furthermore, a vacant Ward 6 seat, and new downtown councillor John Fyfe-Millar in Ward 13, sets the stage for a dramatic showdown at the next city council meeting.

“Everyone is really wondering where John-Fyfe Millar was tonight, and hope that he can listen to his ward,” said Rapson.

Hazel Elmslie warned that disregarding the recommendation of city hall’s planning staff would result in an appeal to the province.

“A hundred percent it’s going to be appealed, even if it’s only me doing it.

Council will make its decision November 16.