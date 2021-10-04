Planning committee votes in favour of new Civic master plan
The plan for a new $2.8-billion Ottawa Hospital Civic campus has cleared a hurdle at city hall.
Planning committee voted to endorse the plan on Monday, in a meeting that carried over from a long debate that started on Friday morning.
More than 50 people spoke at the meeting. Many emphasized the need for a new state-of-the-art health care facility in the city's core.
Others objected to the planned use of green space, including a parking garage in Queen Juliana park near Dow's Lake.
Planning committee voted 6-2 in favour of the master plan, with councillors Jeff Leiper and Shawn Menard opposing.
But the committee did pass a motion calling for the federal government to protect green space at the Central Experimental Farm, along with another motion calling for the creation of a communtiy group to oversee the traffic impacts of construction.
The new Civic campus is expected to open in 2028.
