Planning for Pope's Canadian visit still moving 'forward,' despite Africa trip cancellation: officials

The Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton says planning continues for Pope Francis' visit to Canada in July, despite the pontiff cancelling an upcoming trip to Africa because of knee issues.

Edmonton Archbishop Richard Smith is the general coordinator of the trip for the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops.

A spokesperson from his office said Friday morning, "We are in regular contact with the Holy See regarding the Papal Visit to Canada. At this time, we continue to move forward with our planning."

The Holy See Press Office announced the Pope's amended July schedule early Friday morning: “At the request of his doctors, and in order not to jeopardize the results of the therapy that he is undergoing for his knee, the Holy Father has been forced to postpone, with regret, his Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo and to South Sudan, planned for 2 to 7 July, to a later date to be determined."

The statement did not mention Francis' visit to Canada.

The Pope is to travel to Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit between July 24 and 29 and meet with Indigenous people on their own land.

His itinerary has not been finalized.

"Great care is being taken to provide significant periods of rest for the Holy Father, and also to ensure his participation at events is for a limited period of time (in most cases about one hour)," Andrew Ehrkamp, spokesperson for the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton, said in a statement.

"We continue to pray for the health of Pope Francis and that he will be able to join us in Canada next month."

When the Pope's fourth Canadian visit was announced in May, officials said the tour would be organized to accommodate Francis' limited mobility: he can't fly by helicopter, he can't ride in a vehicle for more than an hour, and he cannot switch accommodations every night.

The Pope has been using a wheelchair for about a month due to strained ligaments in his right knee.

The three Canadian host cities were selected as hubs from which the Pope can access other sites easily.

Still, Smith in May called it an "extraordinarily ambitious" itinerary for someone of Francis' health.

"Were it not for his desire to engage with the Indigenous peoples on their land, he probably would not be coming to Canada… But he has made it very clear, in spite of these severe limits on his mobility, that he is determined to come to Canada to be with them," Smith said.

"It shows just how determined he is to be here with the Indigenous peoples to the degree that he can."